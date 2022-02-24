 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

House GOP plan: Cut income tax, expand exemption for seniors

  • Updated
  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — House Republicans on Thursday began passing legislation that would cut Michigan's income tax, provide tax breaks for more retirees and help local governments reduce their pension debt.

One bill would cut the 4.25% income tax rate to 3.9%. It would lower the age at which filers can deduct up to $20,000 individually or $40,000 jointly from 67 to 62 and allow an additional exemption of up to $20,000 or $40,000 for retirement income not covered by the standard deduction.

Another measure would spend $1.5 billion in surplus revenue to shore up pension systems — $1.15 billion for municipalities and $350 million for the state police.

Two GOP-led House committees unveiled and approved the bills at a joint meeting. The full House could take them up later Thursday.

“This will be a tax cut for every Michigan worker and Michigan family, not just some,” said House Tax Policy Committee Chair Matt Hall, a Marshall Republican.

People are also reading…

Democrats abstained from voting on the tax cuts, questioning the impact for low- and moderate-income earners compared with the wealthy. They instead supported Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's more targeted proposals to restore a tax credit for low-income workers and gradually repeal the increased taxation of retirement income and pension benefits that started a decade ago.

Hall said the House retirement tax plan is “bolder” than Whitmer's and one recently advanced by Senate Republicans.

“It will really give our seniors and our retirees the relief they need during these difficult times," he said, pointing to high inflation.

The tax cuts would cost $2.4 billion in the next fiscal year, close to the $2.5 billion reduction approved by the Senate. Unlike the Senate proposal, the House plan would not lower the corporate income tax.

Whitmer's proposal would cost $757 million once phased in by the 2025 tax year.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Madagascans displaced after cyclone Emnati destroys homes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News