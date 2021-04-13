House GOP spending plan includes 2% personal income tax cut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans would receive a 2% personal income tax cut and the state would fund schools in a more equitable fashion under the latest version of the state budget introduced Tuesday by House Republicans.

The 2% cut would amount to $380 million in reduced taxes over two years beginning July 1, and is on top of $120 million in reduced taxes brought on by recently passed legislation that aligns Ohio tax code with federal law, according to majority GOP lawmakers.

The budget also provides previously announced $155 million in grants to help industries negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a thoughtful, structurally balanced and comprehensive budget plan that funds Ohio’s priorities and invests in Ohio’s future,” said House Finance Chair Scott Oelslager, a Canton Republican.

House and Senate lawmakers must approve the two-year $75 billion spending plan in time for GOP Gov. Mike DeWine to sign it into law July 1.

The school funding proposal incorporates current bipartisan legislation to change how Ohio funds education. The House approved a version of the plan last year but the Senate didn't vote on it before the end of the session.