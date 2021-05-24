House GOP tees up legislation on governor's pandemic powers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican floor leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday proposed keeping in place some parts of Gov. Tom Wolf's coronavirus disaster declaration until October, but ending fast-track contracting rules and other provisions much sooner.

Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County introduced a concurrent resolution under constitutional amendments that voters approved last week that give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations.

Benninghoff's resolution aims to halt the use of no-bid contracts, force those getting jobless benefits to look for work and end social distancing mitigation orders.

The four-page resolution would require approval by the full House and Senate, but does not need the governor's signature to take effect. It would extend the disaster emergency until Oct. 1 except, for specific parts it aims to repeal.