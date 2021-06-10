House GOP unveils ambitious proposal to revamp election law

“This proposal is not about protecting voter rights or increasing access,” Kensinger said. “It is an extremist proposal to try and undermine confidence in our election system, which led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol. They don’t like the outcome of the November election and now they are retaliating against the voters by pushing a proposal disguised as ‘election integrity.’”

The state’s counties, which run the nuts and bolts of elections, have urged lawmakers to pass just two specific changes to mail-in ballot applications and counting procedures by the end of June. They have said those changes to allow the counting of mail-in ballots before election day and to push back the deadline for applying for an absentee ballot will fix most of their election administration headaches in time for the Nov. 2 general election.

Grove’s bill was not negotiated with legislative Democrats or Wolf, leaving it to GOP leaders to hammer out an agreement in the coming weeks amid a busy period of final state budget negotiations.