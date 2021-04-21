House leaders: End 'revolving door,' require financial info

Under the legislation, legislators and high-ranking executive branch officials would have to disclose their finances. But the forms would not be made public until they leave office. Instead, one of two ethics panels would have the information and keep tabs on potential conflicts of interest.

House Speaker Jason Wentworth, a Farwell Republican, said some current rules are “bizarre” and show why people are losing faith in government.

"We must do better and hold ourselves to a higher standard,” he said in a statement.

"The people are asked too often to simply trust that elected officials are acting in the public interest and holding themselves accountable. That’s a failed, unacceptable system,” said House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski, a Democrat from Washtenaw County's Scio Township.

It was not immediately clear how the bills, once passed, will fare in the GOP-controlled Senate. Abby Walls, spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, said he “is supportive of the idea that government should be accountable to citizens. We look forward to working through the legislative process.”

Shirkey in the past has expressed concern about some elements of the Freedom of Information Act bills and has opposed financial disclosure legislation.