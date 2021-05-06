House leaders try to break stalemate on casino, lottery bill

The gambling bill faces opposition from a mix of Republicans opposed to legalized gambling and lawmakers arguing the bill picks winners and losers by naming casino locations. Supporters argue Alabama is one of five states without a lottery and it is time to give Alabama voters the opportunity to vote on gambling for the first time in two decades. Alabamians last voted on a state lottery in 1999 when voters rejected a lottery proposed by then-Gov. Don Siegelman.

“It’s time to let the citizens vote again,” said Republican Rep. Chris Blackshear of Phenix City who is handling the Senate-passed bill in the Alabama House.

The proposed constitutional amendment needs 63 votes to pass the 105-member House of Representatives.

“We have been trending in the right direction,” Blackshear said but added there is a degree of uncertainty.

The Alabama Senate last month voted 23-9 for the bill. However, the measure is facing a tough vote and a ticking legislative clock with one day meeting in the session. If approved by lawmakers, the measure would go before voters in November 2022.

The major sticking point, as it has been in previous debates over casino gambling, is which sites would be given an advantage in trying to win a casino license.