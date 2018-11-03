Try 1 month for 99¢

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Candidates in the battleground state of Nevada are making a final push for votes where Republican Sen. Dean Heller is the only GOP incumbent senator up for re-election in a state Hillary Clinton carried in 2016.

The governor's mansion also is up for grabs and two key open House seats currently held by Democrats are considered toss-ups.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy planned an appearance Saturday at the GOP's Summerlin field office in Las Vegas with former Rep. Cresent Hardy. He's in a rematch with ex-Rep. Steven Horsford in southern Nevada's 4th District, where incumbent Democrat Ruben Kihuen decided against seeking re-election in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.

Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen is rallying with volunteers in Henderson in her bid to unseat Heller. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak has a series of events with union leaders in Las Vegas.

