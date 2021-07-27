House members stockpiling cash ahead of midterm elections

The 61-year-old Worcester native, who represents the state’s 2nd Congressional District, was first elected to the House in 1996 and is chair of the House Rules Committee.

The member of Congress representing the state’s 3rd Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan, reported nearly $950,000 left in cash in her campaign account as of the end of June. The 47-year-old was first elected to Congress in 2018. Of the $795,000 she raised in the first half of the year, about 20% came from PACs.

The state’s newest member — 4th Congressional District U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss — reported nearly $1.5 million left in his campaign account as of the end of June. Less than 8% of the $1 million raised by the 33-year-old Newton resident during the first half of the year, came from PACs.

U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark, who represents the state’s 5th Congressional District, has also been able to stockpile a hefty sum — more than $1.3 million.

The 58-year-old Melrose resident, who has risen up through the leadership ranks in the House after being first elected in 2008, also relied on political action committees to boost her campaign account. Of the $605,000 Clark collected during the first six months of the year, more than 39% came from PACs.