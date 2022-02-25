 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

House offers new congressional map to appease DeSantis

  • Updated
  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida House committee proposed a new congressional map on Friday in hopes of appeasing concerns Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has about the constitutionality of a Black congressman’s district while still trying to maintain a Black plurality district.

The map approved by the House Congressional Redistricting Committee would still create difficulties for U.S. Rep. Al Lawson's hopes of being reelected, but would create a Black plurality district in Jacksonville.

Lawson, who lives in Tallahassee, has a district that extends from Jacksonville to Gadsden County to the west of Florida's capital city. DeSantis proposed a map that dismantled Lawson's district, arguing that it is unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The governor's map doesn't contain a Black plurality district in north Florida.

DeSantis has threatened to veto any map he believes to be unconstitutional.

People are also reading…

In an unusual move, the committee’s bill also contained a backup map that leaves Lawson’s district essentially intact in case the primary map is found unconstitutional.

“The primary map was put forward as a way to address the novel legal theory raised by the governor, while still protecting a Black minority seat in North Florida,” said Republican committee Chairman Tom Leek. “Having two maps is a unique setup, however we are faced with a unique situation.”

Lawson released a statement criticizing the committee.

“Never in our state’s history has the Florida Legislature submitted two maps for review — one that is clearly unconstitutional and a second ‘in case we get caught’ map," he said.

Lawson said the new map is unconstitutional because it divides Black communities of interest in Jacksonville and Gadsden County, the only Black majority county in Florida. He said it would leave “all Black voters west of Jacksonville unrepresented.”

The Legislature must draw new maps every 10 years after the federal census. The map also adds a new congressional district in central Florida, which is likely to favor Republicans. Florida gained the seat as a result of its population growing by 2.7 million new residents between 2010 and 2020.

Democrats opposed the new map.

The approval of the new map comes late in the legislative process. It needs to be approved by March 11 if lawmakers want to finish their session on time. The full House still needs to approve the map, The Senate has already approved the map with notable differences, and the two chambers need to come to an agreement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

Harris acknowledges 'real possibility of war' in Europe

MUNICH (AP) — Acknowledging “the real possibility of war,” Vice President Kamala Harris wrapped up a weekend of outreach to European allies with a push to bolster the West’s resolve in confronting Moscow with crippling sanctions as increasingly dire signs suggest Russia's Vladimir Putin plans to order an invasion of Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

EXPLAINER: Why half of Guantanamo's prisoners could get out

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has been quietly laying the groundwork to release prisoners from the Guantanamo Bay detention center and at least move closer to being able to shut it down. A review board that includes military and intelligence officials has now determined more than half of the 39 men held indefinitely without charge at the U.S. base in Cuba can now be safely released to their homelands or sent to another country. Decisions about several of these prisoners, including some denied under previous reviews, have come in recent weeks as the administration faced criticism from human rights groups for not doing more to close Guantanamo, releasing only a single prisoner over the past year.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.

Watch Now: Related Video

'We will fight, even if Europe doesn't help us': Ukrainian refugee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News