House offers new congressional map to appease DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida House committee proposed a new congressional map on Friday in hopes of appeasing concerns Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has about the constitutionality of a Black congressman’s district while still trying to maintain a Black plurality district.

The map approved by the House Congressional Redistricting Committee would still create difficulties for U.S. Rep. Al Lawson's hopes of being reelected, but would create a Black plurality district in Jacksonville.

Lawson, who lives in Tallahassee, has a district that extends from Jacksonville to Gadsden County to the west of Florida's capital city. DeSantis proposed a map that dismantled Lawson's district, arguing that it is unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The governor's map doesn't contain a Black plurality district in north Florida.

DeSantis has threatened to veto any map he believes to be unconstitutional.

In an unusual move, the committee’s bill also contained a backup map that leaves Lawson’s district essentially intact in case the primary map is found unconstitutional.

“The primary map was put forward as a way to address the novel legal theory raised by the governor, while still protecting a Black minority seat in North Florida,” said Republican committee Chairman Tom Leek. “Having two maps is a unique setup, however we are faced with a unique situation.”

Lawson released a statement criticizing the committee.

“Never in our state’s history has the Florida Legislature submitted two maps for review — one that is clearly unconstitutional and a second ‘in case we get caught’ map," he said.

Lawson said the new map is unconstitutional because it divides Black communities of interest in Jacksonville and Gadsden County, the only Black majority county in Florida. He said it would leave “all Black voters west of Jacksonville unrepresented.”

The Legislature must draw new maps every 10 years after the federal census. The map also adds a new congressional district in central Florida, which is likely to favor Republicans. Florida gained the seat as a result of its population growing by 2.7 million new residents between 2010 and 2020.

Democrats opposed the new map.

The approval of the new map comes late in the legislative process. It needs to be approved by March 11 if lawmakers want to finish their session on time. The full House still needs to approve the map, The Senate has already approved the map with notable differences, and the two chambers need to come to an agreement.

