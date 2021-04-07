House OKs bill making police intervene to stop undue force 

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state House on Wednesday approved a measure requiring police to intervene if they see a fellow officer using, or attempting to use, excessive force.

The bill — prompted by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and ensuing Black Lives Matter protests last year — passed on a bipartisan 71-27 vote and now heads back to the Senate, which first approved the bill in February. The Senate will take a final vote, to concur with changes made in the House, before the bill is sent to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.

Democratic Rep. Jesse Johnson cited the video footage of Floyd’s arrest and death as an example of a systemic problem that lawmakers have an opportunity to address.

“There is a duty to intervene not just as peace officers with the responsibility of protecting and serving, but as as human beings,” he said. “Protecting and serving is also about correcting behavior that is wrong, or at least looking into the incident. But silence is not an option.”