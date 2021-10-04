 Skip to main content
House OKs bill to make more pandemic data publicly available

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to expand public access to reports about COVID-19 and other diseases passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday after Republicans argued it would help people decide how to react to pandemics and other outbreaks.

The House voted on party lines, 113-87, to amend the Disease Prevention and Control Law, supplanting an existing section on the confidentiality of reports and records with direction that any records “maintained as a result of any action taken in consequence of such reports or any other records maintained” under the law is subject to the Right-to-Know Law.

Supporters said that some information about the current pandemic has been difficult to obtain, and that privacy protections in state and federal law would limit disclosure to aggregate data that cannot be linked to an individual.

The bill, argued Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, “would allow us as consumers, as residents, us as patients, to have access to good data so we can make good decisions.” He says the sort of data the bill might produce includes vaccination and infection rates by school district.

But Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, said it was not clear what the legislation would actually do if it gets approved by the Senate and signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

“I don't have confidence or comfort moving forward with this without more conversation about what this does,” Kenyatta said.

Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, said the legislation could invite trouble, given modern connectivity, hackers and data breaches.

“During an era where monitoring people's data online is all too easy, this bill is going in the wrong direction," Frankel said.

Lawmakers have been frustrated in trying to get basic data, said Rep. Kate Klunk, R-York. She noted that one study that involves nursing homes and testing has been going on for nearly a year since lawmakers authorized but has not produced results.

“You know why they're still working on that?” Klunk asked. “Because they're still waiting on data.”

