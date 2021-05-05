House OK's doing away with purchase permits to buy handgun

“The permitting system does take away resources available to the sheriff’s department,” Adams said before the bill passed by a largely party-line vote of 70-47. “This restores those capabilities.”

Gun control advocates opposed the repeal, saying the permit program has prevented applicants otherwise barred by law to obtain weapons from getting them. The process directs a sheriff to conduct a criminal background check, consider whether an applicant is of good moral character and if the person plans to use the weapon for a lawful purpose.

“For over 100 years we have had a pistol permit purchase permit in North Carolina. It has saved lives,” said Rep. Marcia Morey, a Durham County Democrat. "It has worked. There is no reason to take this away in North Carolina.”

Permits already aren’t required if someone wants to purchase a rifle. A concealed weapons permit already can be a substitute for the handgun purchase permit.

The end of the pistol purchase system would eliminate a requirement that an individual get a permit before buying a pistol from another individual. Adams said last month nothing would prevent an individual from asking a federal firearms licensee to conduct a national background check.