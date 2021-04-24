House OKs plan to overhaul state's approach to drugs

Making such drastic drug-policy changes on the fly gave many lawmakers pause. The court's ruling came down in February, well into the legislative session. Such complex legislation usually might take a year to draft, with many public hearings and negotiations among stakeholders. But failing to act meant drug possession would continue to be legal under state law even for children.

The version approved by the House on Saturday made significant changes to a bill already approved by the Senate. But with the legislative session set to end Sunday, there was no time left for the chambers to iron out the differences. That means the Senate will have to take or leave the House bill as-is.

“It's either this or nothing,” said Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle.

Some House Republicans said they did not believe drug possession should be a felony, but they were concerned by how quickly lawmakers were moving to overhaul the decades-long prohibition of drugs, by uncertainty over what the measure would cost, and by what some called the “false promise” of treatment when such services are hard to come by in rural areas.

They also argued that the prospect of jail time could be a powerful incentive for people to turn around their lives.