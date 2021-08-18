House OKs raising minimum age for NC juvenile court to 8

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The minimum age in which a child could be prosecuted in North Carolina's juvenile courts would rise from 6 to 8 in legislation approved by the House on Wednesday.

The age threshold change, contained in a broader juvenile justice bill largely recommended by an advisory panel and approved overwhelmingly by the House, would remove North Carolina as the state with the lowest age for juvenile adjudication set by law in the country.

There have been attempts this year to raise the minimum age to 10. But several lawmakers were concerned that 8- or 9-year-olds accused of the most violent or serious felonies could only receive up to nine months of counseling for their crimes.

“We can keep jurisdiction over them longer in juvenile court,” said Rep. Sarah Stevens, a Surry County Republican. She mentioned cases involving children as old as 9 who were accused of assault, forcible rape and arson. “We need to get them help and until we can otherwise (change) the system we need to ensure that they stay under our courts' jurisdiction.”