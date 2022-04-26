 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

House OKs unemployment insurance bill with frontline bonuses

  • 0
Unemployment Insurance Minnesota

Democratic Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, speaks to reporters about efforts to resolve an impasse with Senate Republicans over replenishing the state's unemployment insurance trust fund in the House chamber of the State Capitol on Thursday, March 21, 2022, in Minneapolis.

 Steve Karnowski - staff, AP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House has passed a bill to replenish the state's unemployment insurance trust fund and get bonuses to frontline workers, in a potential breakthrough after months of stalemate.

The bill passed late Monday includes $2.7 billion to replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund and pay back the federal government for jobless aid, and Democrats’ $1 billion proposal for $1,500 checks for workers who took risks during the pandemic. It would also make hourly school workers eligible for unemployment benefits during the summer months.

House Democratic and Senate Republican leaders, along with Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, spent months trying to agree terms but leaders failed to reach a deal by a March 15 deadline, triggering an automatic payroll tax hike on Minnesota employers.

Under the new legislation, employers who paid their tax bills before the April 30 due date would get a refund. House Democrats also included the full $2.7 billion that Senate Republicans and Walz said was needed to refill the trust fund, instead of the $1.2 billion that House Democrats have long insisted would be sufficient.

People are also reading…

It passed on a 70-63 vote.

The bill now goes to the Senate, which passed its own bill in February on a bipartisan 55-11 vote. That version did not include bonuses or unemployment benefits for school workers. Both sides voted last year to earmark $250 million in “hero pay” for frontline workers but couldn’t agree on how to parcel it out.

“Our highest priority is ensuring that workers who were on the front lines during COVID-19 receive the bonus pay they deserve,” Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said in a statement. “Governing in a divided Legislature requires give and take from both sides, and it is time for the Senate GOP to join us in our efforts to resolve these issues.”

Walz asked lawmakers to reach a compromise during his State of the State address Sunday night, saying the issues should have been resolved in January.

Republican lawmakers argued the unemployment insurance fix should have been passed on its own, citing the April 30 deadline for businesses to pay the quarterly tax bills affected by the hike. Given the differences between the two bills, a House-Senate conference committee was appointed to reconcile them.

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

Biden pardons former Secret Service agent and 2 others

President Joe Biden has granted the first three pardons of his term. Biden is providing clemency to a Kennedy-era Secret Service agent from Chicago convicted of federal bribery charges that he tried to sell a copy of an agency file. Biden also has pardoned two people who were convicted on drug-related charges in Texas and Georgia but went on to become pillars in their communities. The Democratic president also has commuted the sentences of 75 others for nonviolent, drug-related convictions. The White House announced the clemencies as it launched a series of job training and reentry programs for those in prison or recently released.

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Iowa GOP open to non-Trump prospects as 2024 gets underway

Former President Donald Trump’s persistent flirtation with another White House run is doing little to discourage other potential Republican candidates from stepping up their activity in Iowa, the state that will formally launch the nomination process. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo quietly finished his fifth trip to Iowa last week, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is planning a statewide trip this summer. Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to visit western Iowa this weekend. Pence’s trip is particularly notable since he spent the better part of four years in lockstep with Trump. It provides further evidence that Pence is considering his political future without regard to Trump's plans.

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Ukraine removes Hirohito from video after Japan protests

Japanese officials say the Ukrainian government has removed a photo of Japanese wartime Emperor Hirohito from a video showing him with Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini after Tokyo protested. They say Japan’s support for Ukrainians defending their country from Russia's invasion won't be changed by what they called an inappropriate portrayal of Hirohito, in whose name Japan fought World War II. The photos included the text “Fascism and Nazism were defeated in 1945.” Many Japanese on social media criticized Hirohito's inclusion as an “insult” and said Japan should stop supporting Ukraine. The Ukrainian government apologized and said it had no intention of offending Japan.

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

McCarthy, Trump have 'positive' call despite Jan. 6 audio

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. Trump says he has had "a very good relationship" with McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election. 

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen sources from photos and video taken that day. Associated Press video showed Gillespie milling about outside the Capitol speaking defiantly about his role in the attack. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped.

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before. 

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

UK women slam sexism of 'Basic Instinct' slur on lawmaker

Women from across British politics called Monday for action to tackle misogyny after a newspaper ran a story accusing the deputy opposition leader of trying to “distract” the prime minister during debates by crossing and uncrossing her legs. The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous Conservative lawmaker as saying Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner tried to throw Prime Minister Boris Johnson “off his stride” as she sat across from him in the House of Commons. The article likened it to a scene in the 1992 thriller “Basic Instinct.” Rayner accused “Boris Johnson’s cheerleaders” of using “desperate, perverted smears.” Johnson condemned the article, saying he deplored "the misogyny directed at her anonymously today.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk’s Twitter deal stirs free speech, disinformation debate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News