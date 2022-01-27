 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

House panel introduces bill banning youth conversion therapy

  • 0

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel has introduced legislation that would bar licensed therapists and counselors from offering so-called conversion therapy to minors.

Conversion therapy — sometimes called “reparation therapy” — is the scientifically discredited practice of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. On Thursday, Democratic Rep. John McCrostie from Garden City proposed legislation that would restrict licensed providers from offering conversion therapy to people under age 18.

The bill would not affect clergy, religious counselors, parents or grandparents as long as they are acting in their religious or family roles rather than as licensed professional mental health care providers.

Idaho’s Legislature has historically been hostile toward LGBTQ-related legislation, however, repeatedly rejecting efforts to add protections for sexual orientation and gender identity to the state’s equal rights act, passing legislation banning transgender girls and women from competing in school sports and previously rejecting efforts to legislate conversion therapy.

People are also reading…

McCrostie told the House Health and Welfare Committee that the American Medical Association, American Psychological Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Counseling Association and other major medical groups oppose conversion therapy because it is harmful and lacks scientific credibility.

“The danger in being exposed to conversion therapy is the damage it causes to mental health,” McCrostie said. A 2019 survey from The Trevor Project found that young people who had undergone conversion therapy were more than twice as likely to attempt suicide as those who did not, he said.

The House Health and Welfare Committee agreed to introduce the bill on a voice vote, with only Republican Rep. Megan Blanksma of Hammett voting no.

Earlier this week McCrostie also introduced legislation that would add protections for gender identity and sexual orientation to Idaho’s Human Rights Act, making it illegal to discriminate against LGBTQ residents in employment, housing and other public accommodations.

This is the 16th year that an “Add the Words” bill has been proposed in Idaho. This year, McCrostie introduced the bill as a personal bill on the House floor, which means it is unlikely to get a committee hearing or advance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short

WASHINGTON (AP) — As winter deepens, a grim situation in Afghanistan is getting worse. Freezing temperatures are compounding misery from the downward spiral that has come with the fall of the U.S.-backed government and the Taliban takeover.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK PM Johnson defiant as 'partygate' report looms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News