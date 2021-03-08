House panel OKs bill to make ballot initiatives tougher

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A House panel on Monday approved legislation making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on ballots in what is widely seen as a rural vs. urban measure.

The House State Affairs Committee voted 12-2, with both Democratic lawmakers opposed, to send the measure to the House. It’s already passed the Senate. Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar legislation in 2019.

Backers say the ballot initiative process favors urban voters and needs to be changed to give rural voters more say. Backers say signature gatherers can focus on urban areas and ignore rural areas.

Opponents say the measure violates the Idaho Constitution because it makes getting initiatives on ballots nearly impossible, giving a single legislative district veto power.

Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 legislative districts in 18 months. The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho districts in 18 months.

Voter-driven ballot initiatives, which act as a check on the Legislature, have become a major focus in the state in recent years. After years of inaction by Republican lawmakers, 62% of Idaho voters approved an initiative expanding Medicaid in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0