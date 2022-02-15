 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

House panel OKs bill with $23 million for Kentucky State

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A key House committee advanced a measure Tuesday calling for an immediate $23 million infusion into Kentucky State University to shore up the struggling school's finances.

The bill cleared the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee as several lawmakers spoke of the Frankfort-based school's importance while expressing frustration over its precarious finances.

Republican Rep. James Tipton, the bill’s lead sponsor, said indications are that without the extra assistance, the school “will not be financially solvent” sometime around late March.

The proposal involving the historically Black college goes to the full House next.

Tipton said the legislature should step up with the appropriation for the sake of current and future students at KSU but stressed that the bill includes layers of accountability for the school.

“Without this, there’s going to be tremendous uncertainty, there’s going to be tremendous disruption, there’s going to be tremendous chaos," Tipton told the committee.

"If, at some point down the road, we’re seeing that progress has not been made, this legislation has laid a plan in place that we could look at other options down the road,” he added.

Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, said financial oversight of KSU would reach the "microscopic level” to keep track of recovery efforts.

The legislation is House Bill 250.

