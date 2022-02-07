 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

House panel OKs proposed Medicaid constitutional amendment

  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A House committee on Monday approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how Medicaid is funded in Missouri.

The Republican-backed proposed amendment comes after 53% of Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2020 to expand Medicaid funding, after the GOP-led Legislature for years refused to do so.

And a Missouri Supreme Court ruling last July forced the Legislature to fund the expansion, making thousands more state residents eligible.

On Monday, a House budget panel advanced the proposed amendment to the full house, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

If approved, the proposed constitutional change would give the Legislature the power to make annual appropriations for Medicaid, meaning lawmakers could choose not to fund the expansion.

People are also reading…

House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said the amendment would not necessarily mean all expansion costs would be cut. He argued it would allow lawmakers more flexibility to manage Medicaid spending.

Democrats said the proposal is another effort by Republicans hurt poor people who need health coverage.

The proposal also includes a requirement for Medicaid recipients to work or perform community engagement.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Judge says she'll soon rule on congressional districts map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state's congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News