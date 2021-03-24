House panel OK's tighter school sex education rules

"“This bill does not put children at risk of sexual abuse. Teachers are still required to report if they suspect sexual abuse,” Barto said. “What we’re trying to do is make sure parents are in the drivers seat and make those decisions about what children learn and when.”

Opponents also noted that the proposal's ban on discussion of sexual orientation would extend far outside of sex education classes, barring instruction on historical figures known for being gay or lesbian and important events like the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York that are seen as the catalyst for the modern gay liberation movement.

Barto acknowledged that her bill would bar such references without parental consent. She said existing law already requires parents to be notified of any discussion of sexuality even outside of sex education classes.

“This is an example where parents needs to be specifically opting in – that’s just laying it out in plain language when those issues are discussed,” Barto said.

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee said the proposed law is designed to give more rights to parents to review instructional materials and decide for themselves what their children should be taught.