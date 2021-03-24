House panel rejects proposal for high-income tax brackets

The bill would result in about 10% of taxpayers paying more than half of Delaware’s income taxes, officials said.

The new tax rates would result in an estimated $80 to $90 million in additional revenue, assuming no behavioral changes among affected individuals. Administration officials suggested that may not be the case.

Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger said the proposal carries the risk of actually decreasing personal income tax revenue if high-income individuals, including tens of thousands of people who pay nonresident taxes, decide to leave Delaware, work from home in neighboring states, or change how and when they record capital gains and other non-wage income.

“The reality is that a lot of this income above $125,000 is not wage income,” said Geisenberger, adding that Delaware already has one of the most progressive overall tax structures in the country.

Geisenberger said the bill also raises tax rates at a time when Delaware is looking at a surplus of more than $600 million and would increase revenue volatility, making year-to-year budgeting more of a challenge. The bill would also leave Delaware with more tax brackets than any other state except Hawaii, he said.

“Most of all, the bill makes us less competitive with our neighbors, particularly our neighbors in Pennsylvania,” he said, noting that Delaware’s top marginal rate would be higher than the rates in neighboring states.

