House passes $46.7 billion budget plan with no tax increases

Much of Tuesday was taken up by lengthy debates on two budget-related bills. Shortly after 9 p.m., the House voted in favor of Lamont’s proposed mileage-based “highway use” fee on tractor-trailers, where the weight of the trucks determines the rate paid. Modeled after programs in New York and Oregon, the tax is projected to generate $90 million annually to help shore up the state’s financially troubled transportation fund.

Earlier in the day, the House voted along party lines for another budget-related bill that extends eligibility for the state’s HUSKY health insurance program to an estimated 1,900 young children and 1,400 pregnant mothers without legal immigration status, as well as post-partum care for immigrant mothers.

Rep. Harry Arora, R-Greenwich, argued the legislation would provide people without legal status an incentive to move to Connecticut, at the expense of taxpayers. But proponents said the legislation will ultimately prevent suffering.

Lamont said the budget, which is balanced with the help of about $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, could be a “real game-changer” for the state.

“It’s a bold, progressive budget and we do this without any tax increases," he said. "That was a promise that I made early on.”