 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

House passes bill with $23 million for Kentucky State

  • 0
Kentucky State-Funding

FILE - An empty walkway on the Kentucky State University campus is shown in Frankfort, Ky., May 19, 2021. Kentucky State University would receive an immediate $23 million infusion from the state under a bill that advanced Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 as lawmakers voiced support for the struggling school while venting frustration over its precarious finances.

 Silas Walker - member image share, Lexington Herald-Leader

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky House voted Thursday to shore up Kentucky State University's finances with a $23 million appropriation coupled with strict oversight measures for the struggling school.

The bill, which cleared the House on an 82-7 vote, heads to the Senate next in what could be a crucial few weeks ahead for the historically Black college based in Frankfort.

Democratic Rep. Derrick Graham, a KSU graduate, said the legislation could have a long-lasting, positive impact on the university.

“This will not be an easy journey to take," Graham said during the House debate. "But if it can lead to better days, and I believe it can, then hopefully we can look at this legislation as worth the sacrifice and as a beginning to a new era for the university.”

KSU announced last summer that it faced a budget shortfall with a stack of unpaid bills and other debts, a ballooning payroll and several years of poorly managed spending that outpaced revenue.

People are also reading…

Gov. Andy Beshear placed the university under state oversight following the sudden resignation of the school’s president last summer. The school is searching for a permanent president.

Along with the immediate $23 million infusion into Kentucky State, the legislation includes safeguards to monitor efforts to restore the school to financial stability, the bill's supporters said.

“The legislation does set accountability, responsibility and transparency that deals with our institution here in our capital city,” said Republican Rep. James Tipton, the bill’s lead sponsor.

The appropriation would be set up as a loan that could be forgiven by the legislature, he said.

Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, told lawmakers this week that financial oversight of KSU will delve into the “microscopic level.”

The postsecondary education council already has played an important role in helping campus leaders put the school “back on the right course,” Graham said.

The bill’s oversight provisions include carrying out a management improvement plan for KSU.

Under the bill, KSU leaders would provide periodic updates to lawmakers in coming years on the progress of carrying out that improvement plan. And by late 2025, the postsecondary education council would provide lawmakers a three-year performance analysis of KSU.

Tipton on Thursday pointed to the precariousness of KSU’s finances. He said he was told the school can draw upon a line of credit, but it's anticipated those funds would be exhausted by mid-April.

The school also is looking for ways to cut about $7 million from its budget for the next fiscal year.

Kentucky State's supporters have pointed to positive trends on the campus, including rising student retention and graduation rates. They urged lawmakers to think about the school's current and future students when deciding on the appropriation.

Graham said the students now at Kentucky State “want what was given to me and to others before me” on campus: "a brighter future.”

The legislation is House Bill 250.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

Biden: Russian threat to invade Ukraine still 'very high'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fears of a new war in Europe resurged Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russia could invade Ukraine within days, and violence spiked in a long-running standoff in eastern Ukraine that some worried could provide the spark for wider conflict.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News