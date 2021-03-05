House passes budget, as GOP rejects Democrat Medicaid gambit

Most cuts from last year have not been restored, though, with total spending still below what lawmakers had originally planned for this year. Kemp could choose to raise his estimate to recognize that tax revenues are running well ahead of projections and the state is likely to get billions in federal aid soon, but state officials continue to voice the fear that higher-than-normal state income tax refunds could drain that pot of money.

“There are still storm waves on the horizon," England said.

By law, lawmakers can’t spend above Kemp’s revenue estimate.

Kemp could also choose to dip into the state’s $3 billion savings account. Rep. Jasmine Clark, a Lilburn Democrat, urged withdrawals, saying that “loading up” the savings account while services lack funding is like a person who has plenty of money in the bank going hungry.

“I think we have to be very cautious in terms of drawing down large sums out of the rainy day fund and I applaud the governor for his measured approach to that,” Ralston said.

Much of the increased spending would be paid for by the federal government continuing to pick up a larger share of the existing Medicaid program, letting Georgia pay less.