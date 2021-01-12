 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House passes resolution urging Pence to remove Trump from power using 25th Amendment; vice president has ruled it out
View Comments
AP

House passes resolution urging Pence to remove Trump from power using 25th Amendment; vice president has ruled it out

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — House passes resolution urging Pence to remove Trump from power using 25th Amendment; vice president has ruled it out.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
National Politics

Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas

  • Updated

ALAMO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday took no responsibility for his part in fomenting a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week, despite his comments encouraging supporters to march on the Capitol and praise for them while they were still carrying out the assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Parler Removed From App Stores For Not Policing Posts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News