 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

House prepares short-term bill keeping government open

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Democrat unveiled compromise legislation Monday that would keep the government functioning through March 11 and give lawmakers more time to finish overdue spending bills for this year.

Congressional approval in the coming days, which was expected, would avert a federal shutdown when temporary funding expires the night of Feb. 18. A House vote was planned for Tuesday, while the Senate's schedule was unclear.

“We are close to reaching a framework government funding agreement," House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said in a statement about bipartisan talks over bills covering this year's agency budgets. "But we will need additional time to complete the legislation in full.”

The short-term bill would continue last year’s spending levels. But it includes $350 million for the military to drain fuel from huge underground storage tanks in Hawaii, near Pearl Harbor, that have been blamed for contaminating local drinking water. Since November, around 1,000 people have complained about water that smells like fuel or have said they've become ill.

People are also reading…

Unlike some years, neither party is angling toward a political showdown that would precipitate an election-year shuttering of government.

Democrats controlling the White House and Congress want to show voters they can govern effectively. Republicans hoping to win House and Senate majorities in November's elections don't want distractions from inflation, the persistent pandemic and other issues.

The federal fiscal year runs through Sept. 30. With none of the 12 annual spending bills completed, the government is now in its fifth month of running at spending levels approved during President Donald Trump's last months in office.

Negotiators have been trying to work out overall spending levels for defense and domestic programs so they can begin writing detailed bills. They're also bargaining over policy provisions, such as long-running restrictions on using federal money to pay for abortions.

“We're close, but we haven't concluded it yet," Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said of talks on overall spending targets.

Their goal is to finish all 12 spending measures and send them to President Joe Biden for his signature by March 11.

Lawmakers are trying to finish the latest stop-gap bill early because the House leaves later this week for a recess of more than two weeks. The Senate plans to be in session for the next two weeks before taking a week off.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Judge says she'll soon rule on congressional districts map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state's congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News