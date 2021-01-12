House races to oust Trump; he blames accusers for US 'anger'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House pressed forward Tuesday toward impeaching President Donald Trump for the deadly Capitol attack, taking time only to try to persuade his vice president to push him out first. Trump showed no remorse, blaming impeachment itself for the “tremendous anger” in America.

Already scheduled to leave office next week, Trump is on the verge of becoming the only president in history to be twice impeached. His incendiary rhetoric at a rally ahead of the Capitol uprising is now in the impeachment charge against him, even as the falsehoods he spread about election fraud are still being championed by some Republicans.

A few other Republicans, however, announced Tuesday they now support impeachment, including Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who ranks third in House GOP leadership.

Trump “assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack," said Cheney in a statement. “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Republican Rep. John Katko of New York also said he would vote to impeach Trump.

During a House rules debate, Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland pleaded for a change of heart by other Republicans. “All of us have to do some soul searching,” he said.