 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House rejects bill charging abortion provider with murder
View Comments
AP

House rejects bill charging abortion provider with murder

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House killed a bill Wednesday that would have allowed someone performing an abortion to be charged with murder.

The Republican-led chamber voted 22-77 to approve the legislation that would have carried a life sentence.

The bill also sought to make it a felony punishable by up to five years in prison to help women get abortions, including by giving them rides to abortion clinics.

Representatives voted on that portion of the bill separately and defeated it 6-86.

The bill never had the support of Republican leaders and abortion-rights groups promised a legal challenge if it passed.

North Dakota lawmakers have passed several restrictive anti-abortion measures over the past few years that show their opposition to a woman’s right to the procedure. But GOP leaders said the bill went too far.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA prepares for tricky Mars landing on Thursday

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
National Politics

Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most every senator has pledged to listen to the evidence in Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial, but most minds were likely made up before the trial began. Democrats would need a minimum of 17 Republicans to vote with them to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, and that appears unlikely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News