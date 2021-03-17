House Republicans opt to restore earmarks after lengthy ban

The return of earmarking could have enormous implications for the allocation of spending across the country, making it easier for Democrats to pass annual bills funding the government. It could also help President Joe Biden, who is gearing up for a massive infrastructure push that he hopes will attract significant Republican support. With earmarking in place, bipartisanship could prove easier to achieve.

But the practice also carries risk for both sides. Earmarking was linked to corruption in the 2000s, leading to an outcry and their banishment in both the House and Senate.

But many in Congress say the ban has gone too far, ceding the “power of the purse” to party leaders and the executive branch while giving lawmakers less incentive to work with members of the other party on major legislation. That frustration spurred Democratic appropriators to revive earmarking, announcing they will accept public requests for “community project funding” in federal spending bills.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said she was pleased that members of both parties recognize that the targeted funding "will help our communities, particularly now as the pandemic has exposed so many needs.”