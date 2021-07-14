House Republicans post record fundraising ahead of 2022 race

In its next filing, the National Republican Congressional Committee will report that it raised $79.2 million during the first half of the year, besting the $44.5 million raised in 2019 and marking the most ever raised for that period in the committee's history. The committee now has $55 million cash on hand, versus more than $44 million for the DCCC.

But this year's numbers were also bolstered by major contributions from Republican leadership accounts. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has transferred $12.76 million to the NRCC's coffers this year, while House Republican Whip Steve Scalise has sent $8.39 million.

“We will take back the majority next fall and voters are doing everything they can to help us accomplish that goal," NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement. "Every vulnerable House Democrat should be eyeing the exits because if they choose to run, they will lose.”

While the DCCC has lagged behind, it, too, has broken records, including logging its best second quarter in committee history, with almost $36.5 million raised, including nearly $14.4 million in June.