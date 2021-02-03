House Republicans vote to retain Liz Cheney as their No. 3 leader, rebuffing push by pro-Trump conservatives to oust her
-
- Updated
- Comments
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Proud Boys were a major agitator during the Capitol riot, rallying against a "deep state" to break down the current government. Revelations of Tarrio as a federal informant came as a surprise.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is backing off for now on a plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to the 40 prisoners held at the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Noem falsely claimed in November that election systems in some states were "rigged." The state’s three GOP members of Congress rejected Donald Trump’s false accusations and voted to certify the election.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — There's a crib in President Joe Biden's White House.
- Updated
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Longtime South Dakota Republican voter Jim Thompson is ready to leave the GOP, hoping that an exodus of Donald Trump supporters like him will punish the state's preeminent politician, Sen. John Thune, for defying Trump.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell denounced newly elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday, calling the far-right Georgia Republican’s embrace of conspiracy theories and “loony lies” a “cancer for the Republican Party.”
- Updated
President Joe Biden and aides are showing touches of prickliness over growing scrutiny of his heavy reliance on executive orders in his first days in office.
For the third time, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has introduced a constitutional amendment that would impose term limits on members of Congress.
- Updated
The Senate can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Majority Leader Schumer said. Get caught up on the latest from the 15th day of the Biden presidency.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden made his first major foray outside the White House on Friday with a visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to meet with wounded soldiers.