House sends bill declaring racism a health crisis to Lamont

The bill creates a new state commission that will be charged with documenting the effect of racism on public health in Connecticut. The group is supposed to come up with its first strategic plan by Jan. 1, 2022, for state lawmakers to begin eliminating health disparities and inequities in areas ranging from access to quality health care to air and water quality.

A new study of the recruitment and retention of minority health care workers is also included in the bill, as well as a provision that requires state agencies, boards and commission to collect demographic data concerning race. Also, Connecticut hospitals will be required to include implicit bias training as part of their staff training and working group will be created to improve breast cancer awareness and prevention, especially within communities of color.

Rep. Kimberly Fiorello, R-Greenwich, took issue with declaring racism a public health crisis in Connecticut, arguing there are many reasons for disparities in society.

“I'm very concerned about this bill. It comes out straight-forward in saying that all of us, everyone here, everyone in our whole state has to accept as fact that racism ... is blatantly happening everywhere in public health in this state," she said. "Does that ring true to the good people of Connecticut?"