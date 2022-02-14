House sends bill on cityhood for Atlanta suburb to Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia House on Monday gave final approval to a bill that would let residents of an affluent Atlanta suburb vote on whether to form their own city.

The House voted 96-62 to approve Senate changes to House Bill 841, which creates a referendum on whether to form a city of East Cobb. The measure goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his approval or veto.

Proponents of cityhood say the move will bring government closer to the people and give local residents greater control over development in the area. Opponents have questioned the need for the city and raised concerns about its costs. Only voters who live in the area that would become the city of East Cobb would qualify to cast a ballot in the referendum.

Three other sections of Cobb County may get legislative approval to form cities this year — Vinings, Lost Mountain and Mableton.

East Cobb voters would decide whether to form a city on May 24. If they approve, voters would chose a mayor and six city council members in November. The city would begin operation on Jan. 1, 2023.

The city would handle police, fire, parks and code enforcement, with other services still provided by Cobb County.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0