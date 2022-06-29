 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

House sets up committee to consider Philly DA's impeachment

  • Updated
  • 0
Impeachment Philadelphia Prosecutor

FILE - Philadelphia's Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks during a news conference in Philadelphia, on Jan. 31, 2022. The state House voted Wednesday, June 29, 2022, to set up a panel that could recommend impeachment of Krasner as Republicans hope a tough-on-crime message will resonate with voters this fall.

 Matt Rourke - staff, AP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers began a process Wednesday to study Philadelphia's growing gun violence plague, establishing a panel that could eventually recommend impeachment of the city's elected Democratic district attorney.

The divided House of Representatives voted 114-86 to establish the five-member Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, which among other things could judge District Attorney Larry Krasner’s job performance and make “recommendations for removal from office or other appropriate discipline, including impeachment.”

The proposal was sponsored by Republican state Rep. Josh Kail of Beaver County, who two weeks ago announced plans to seek the impeachment of Krasner, a staunch progressive who was easily reelected last year despite the city's spiking homicide rate. Four Democrats and one Republican crossed party lines.

“The bottom line is this, all the laws in the world don’t mean a thing if we don’t have district attorneys that are willing to enforce them,” Kail said during floor debate.

People are also reading…

Krasner spokesperson Jane Roh said the resolution showed “House Republicans’ support for the NRA’s agenda and complicity in gun violence due to their enabling of unrestricted flooding of firearms into every county in Pennsylvania.”

Democratic opponents of setting up the committee noted that Republicans have not taken similar action against GOP district attorneys with recent criminal charges or convictions, that their efforts to address gun violence have been utterly blocked in the Republican-majority General Assembly, and that targeting Krasner would not be an appropriate use of impeachment power.

“To think that in this moment, when we do actually have a gun violence crisis across the commonwealth, that we would come here and play these types of political games is really frustrating, and it’s an affront to folks in communities across Philadelphia who are desperate for solutions," said Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia.

Rep. Martina White, the only Republican House member from Philadelphia, said shootings and killings have increased steeply during Krasner's tenure in office. She said Krasner's job performance is “not just about charges that are brought, it's about the cases that are being withdrawn, cases that are tossed aside, victims that haven't seen justice for a family member.”

Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, will pick the committee's three Republican and two Democratic members.

San Francisco recalled its liberal district attorney this month, and national groups have been seeking to influence district attorney contests across the country. The parties are jostling for control of prosecutors' offices that can either block or adopt criminal justice reforms.

If the committee recommends impeachment against Krasner, the full House would then take it up. Impeachment, a very rare event in the Legislature — requiring a vote by the House and then trial in the Senate — was most recently deployed successfully against Supreme Court Justice Rolf Larsen nearly three decades ago.

The House voted to impeach, and the Senate convicted Larsen, a Pittsburgh Democrat, of one impeachment article in 1994, for having an improper discussion with a lawyer about court matters. He was permanently removed from the court and barred from holding public office in the state.

A different mechanism, direct removal in the Senate, failed when attempted against Democratic Attorney General Kathleen Kane six years ago, although she subsequently was convicted of perjury and other offenses and resigned.

But the threat of impeachment is not unusual, as occurred two weeks ago when state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, R-Butler, sought cosponsors for an impeachment resolution against Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell, who had already announced his departure from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's Cabinet.

Metcalfe also introduced impeachment resolutions targeting Wolf over his COVID-19 policies for the past two sessions, but neither gained traction. Recent Republican efforts to impeach Democratic Justice David Wecht, mostly over congressional and state redistricting, also have gone nowhere.

Lawmakers have also proposed impeachment in recent years against a Pittsburgh mayor, a Lancaster County sheriff, a Schuylkill County commissioner, other Democrats on the Supreme Court, a Montgomery County commissioner and a Lancaster district judge.

Wolf's spokesperson, Beth Rementer, called the Wolf impeachment resolutions attention-seeking political distractions. She said they have not taken much of his time.

“They have had no impact on the governor,” Rementer said. “To be frank, these resolutions are nothing more than political theater.”

A year ago, House Republicans also threatened impeachment against two Democratic elections officials in Philadelphia for counting mail-in ballots that had not been dated by hand. They backed down, but more recently the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the dates are not mandatory.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

Greitens RINO video spurred threats to family, lawyer says

The lawyer for the ex-wife of Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens says the family has been subjected to “serious threats” in the days since Greitens released a violent campaign video in which he declares he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only. During a Thursday hearing in the couple's child custody case in Columbia, Missouri, attorney Helen Wade said the video “has created a situation where others may perceive it as a call to arms.” Greitens was not at the hearing but his attorney called it “disingenuous” to suggest that Greitens “would want harm to befall" his ex-wife.

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

President Joe Biden has signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades. The bipartisan compromise seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two world leader summits in Europe. The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

Aide: Trump dismissed Jan. 6 threats, wanted to join crowd

The latest testimony about the events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has Donald Trump rebuffing his own security’s warnings about armed protesters in the crowd gathering for a rally near the White House. A former White House aide also tells the House committee investigating the attack that Trump desperately attempted to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol. In her testimony Tuesday, Cassidy Hutchinson described an angry, defiant president who grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to allow him go to the Capitol. Trump has dismissed her as “a total phony.”

Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin

Bosnian Serb leader prays for Trump's return, praises Putin

The leader of Bosnia’s Serbs says he hopes former U.S. President Donald Trump returns to power. Milorad Dodik said on Sunday that Serbs will “wait for appropriate global circumstances” to reach for their goal of seceding from Bosnia, which he called an “unsustainable state.” Dodik made the comments at a gathering marking the start of Bosnia's bloody breakup of Bosnia 30 years ago. More than 100,000 people died before a U.S.-brokered peace deal ended the country's 1992-95 war. Russia’s war in Ukraine has aroused fears that the turmoil could spill over to the volatile Balkans. Dodik met with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month and says he's proud to have done so.

As Senate-confirmed justices end Roe, how will voters react?

As Senate-confirmed justices end Roe, how will voters react?

The end of Roe v. Wade started in the Senate. The Senate Republican partnership with President Donald Trump to confirm conservative justices paved the way for the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on abortion rights. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell set the strategy in motion years ago, changing the Senate’s rules to achieve its goal. Trump and McConnell also had the backing of almost all Republican senators. Lawmakers head into the midterm elections in November with control of Congress at stake and elections serving as a referendum on the future of abortion access. Democrats vow legislation to protect abortion access and Republicans want to impose further limits.

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump White House aide, now in spotlight

Two years after completing a White House summer internship, Cassidy Hutchinson was in the room where the president’s top aides debated how they could overturn his election loss. The former aide to chief of staff Mark Meadows testified Tuesday at a surprise hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. Hutchinson disclosed new details about what Meadows and former President Donald Trump knew about possible violence at the Jan. 6 rally. She testified that she heard Trump demand that attendees not be screened, saying, “I don’t effing care that they have weapons. They’re not here to hurt me.”

US boosting military presence in Europe amid Russia threat

US boosting military presence in Europe amid Russia threat

President Joe Biden says the U.S. is enhancing its military presence in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden outlined the plan during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's annual leaders' summit in Madrid. Biden says “NATO is strong and united." He says steps taken at the summit will augment its “collective strength.” Biden says the U.S. will establish a permanent headquarters in Poland and send two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the United Kingdom. The U.S. is also sending more air defense and other capabilities to Germany and Italy.

Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next

Senate OKs landmark gun violence bill, House passage is next

The Senate has approved a bipartisan gun violence bill. The vote late Thursday clears the way for expected House passage Friday of what will be Congress’ most far-reaching response in decades to the nation’s run of brutal mass shootings. Republicans have long derailed Democratic efforts to curb firearms. But after last month's mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, Democrats and some Republicans decided that congressional inaction was untenable. It took nearly a month of closed-door talks but a group of senators from both parties emerged with a compromise embodying incremental but impactful movement.

Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided

Supreme Court expands gun rights, with nation divided

The Supreme Court has ruled that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense, a major expansion of gun rights. The court struck down a New York gun law in a ruling expected to directly impact half a dozen other populous states. Thursday's decision came with recent mass shootings fresh in the nation’s mind and Americans emotionally divided on the issue. Across the street from the court, the Senate sped toward passage of its own national legislation, a gun law modest in scope but still the most far-reaching in decades.  Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the high court's 6-3 conservative majority.

Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget

Arizona lawmakers approve bipartisan $18 billion budget

Arizona’s legislature has approved a bipartisan $18 billion spending plan making substantial investments in public schools and new highways. The budget passed early Thursday also pays down long-term debts and includes no major tax cuts. The improbable bipartisanship was enabled by an unprecedented surplus topping $5 billion, which allowed for a broad array of new spending and savings. More than half a billion goes to K-12 schools, and a proposal to expand private school subsidies was dropped. Republican leaders tried for months to craft a much more limited plan without Democratic support before looking across the aisle for votes.

Watch Now: Related Video

More than 2.2 million people in the U.S. live without running water and basic indoor plumbing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News