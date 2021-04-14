House to review Capitol artifacts for offensive depictions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois House of Representatives task force will judge Capitol artifacts against the values and morals of the state, the House speaker said Monday in an accounting that began with last summer's removal of a Stephen A. Douglas statue following the revelation that the legendary Illinois senator owned slaves.

Rep. Mary Flowers, who in January became the longest-serving Black legislator in Illinois history, will lead a bipartisan Statue and Monument Review Task Force, according to Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. In public hearings, it will encourage recommendations about which historic Illinois figures should be memorialized on Capitol grounds, and how, including removing offensive depictions and erecting new ones for those overlooked.

“There is a national movement in... re-evaluating public art, the extent to which they accurately reflect history and how they impact people who have been marginalized from our history,” Welch, a Democrat from Hillside and the state's first Black House speaker, said in a statement. “... When our public art doesn’t represent positive history that we can all celebrate, it sends a particularly harmful message to people of color that these beliefs are shared by their own government.”