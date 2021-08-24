House to vote on bill bolstering landmark voting law

The practice was first put in place under the Voting Rights Act of 1965. But it was struck down by a conservative majority on the Supreme Court in 2013, which ruled the formula for determining which states needed their laws reviewed was outdated and unfairly punitive. In July, a second ruling from the court made it more difficult to challenge voting restrictions in court under another section of the law.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Rep. Terry Sewell, said “old battles” from the civil rights era have become “new again,” enabled by the Supreme Court’s decision to weaken the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

“By preventing states with a recent history of voter discrimination from restricting the right to vote, this bill restores the full promise of our democracy,” said Sewell, of Alabama.

In many cases, the new bill wouldn't apply to laws enacted in the years since the court's 2013 ruling. That likely includes the wave of new Republican-backed restrictions inspired by Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen 2020 election.

But if signed into law along with Democrats' other election bill, the For the People Act, many of those restrictions could be neutralized — and likely prevented from getting approved again. Both laws would likely face legal challenges.