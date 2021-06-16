House to vote on original marijuana deal to prevent veto

“If we feel that opportunities are needed in our cities, let's work on that. But please, this is not the way. This is not the way when we know what the result is going to be,” Cheeseman said. “I don't want to have to look in the face of a family and know I took a vote that may have created heartache and pain and took away a future,” she said.

But Rep. Steven Stafstrom, D-Bridgeport, co-chairman of the General Assembly's Judiciary Committee, said Wednesday that “Connecticut's time has finally come” to pass the long-awaited legislation.

“We take the next step as this chamber in recognizing the war on drugs has failed us and the criminalization of cannabis was the wrong course of action for our state and for our nation,” he said.

Wednesday's debate at the state Capitol was happening in a special legislative session, one week after the General Assembly adjourned its regular session without the House voting on marijuana legalization. If the bill passes the House on Wednesday, as expected, the Senate is scheduled to vote again on the issue at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. It will be the third time senators will have voted on cannabis legalization.