House votes to extend Lamont's authority as vaccines open up

The GOP unsuccessfully attempted to amend the bill to place limits on Lamont's executive authority, arguing the current language is too broad. They proposed extending Lamont's authority until May 1 to give state lawmakers time to decide which executive orders should be extended.

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, said Republicans are not necessarily concerned about how Lamont handled the pandemic. Rather, he said it's now time for the General Assembly to go through the more than 90 executive orders issued by Lamont, which modify roughly 300 state statutes, and determine what needs to be extended and subsequently enable the legislative branch of state government to take back its authority.

“This legislature should be operating as a co-equal branch," he said. “And what we're doing here today is more of the same.”

House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said it makes no sense to roll back Lamont's executive orders when so many residents have not yet been vaccinated.

Lamont said Thursday he plans to present lawmakers with a plan to narrow his executive orders in about two weeks. However, he said Connecticut needs to remain in a state of emergency in order to receive federal aid, noting how there continue to be more COVID-19 infections in the state.