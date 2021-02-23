House wants voters to OK online gambling, sports betting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House wants residents to decide if sports betting and internet poker should be allowed in the state, reflecting a relaxation of anti-gambling attitudes in the highly conservative state.

Representatives on Tuesday endorsed a pair of bipartisan resolutions and companion bills that set the rules for the gambling operations. The proposals now move to the Senate, where their prospects are unclear.

If approved by both chambers, the measures could appear on the November 2022 ballot.

Fargo Republican Rep. Jim Kasper has aggressively but unsuccessfully pushed internet poker in the Legislature since 2005. If the proposal had succeeded then, North Dakota would have become the first state to license and regulate it, but the measure was killed in the Senate. Six states allow internet poker now.

“Sixteen years!” Kasper said in an interview.

Separately Tuesday, the Republican-controlled House defeated a Democratic bill that would have authorized North Dakota’s five American Indian tribes to negotiate an agreement with the governor to allow internet gambling and sports betting. Tribal gambling in North Dakota is regulated under the tribal-state agreements known as compacts, the first of which were signed in 1992.