Householder's son among applicants for his Ohio House seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nearly 20 people have applied to take over the Ohio House seat Larry Householder left vacant last week when he was expelled in a historic, bipartisan vote for his alleged involvement in a $60 million bribery scheme.

One of those applicants vying to take the helm is his own son.

Derek Householder submitted his resume Wednesday for the heavily Republican district his dad has represented for the past five years, according to application materials released by Ohio House Republicans.

The son of the disgraced former lawmaker is currently the commissioner for Perry County, which is included in the district, along with Coshocton and portions of Licking County, east of Columbus. Derek Householder won the commissioner’s race in November with help from donors connected to his father's campaign. Prior to joining public office, he worked as a coal plant operator before he lost his job as part of a company-wide layoff in September 2019.