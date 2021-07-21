Housing costs emerge as key to Montana's labor shortage

Several people spoke in favor of allocating money to for-profit affordable housing developers, saying such projects are difficult to fund.

Ted Barkey, an economist at the University of Montana, told the commission that the economy looked better but two problems remain: businesses are struggling to fill open positions, and it’s difficult for workers to find affordable housing.

He said wages in the first quarter of this year are 20% higher than they were in the first quarter of 2020.

Barbara Wagner, chief economist of Montana’s labor department, said it's difficult to fill positions because the workforce is still down more than 5,000 workers compared with pre-pandemic levels. That's despite a relatively strong economy that is beckoning workers back to the job with higher wages and readily available COVID-19 vaccines, she said.

Montana’s labor force participation saw a sharp decline at the start of the pandemic but quickly recovered to eclipse pre-pandemic levels in May 2020. Since then, it's declined steadily but experienced small increases in May and June.