Housing remains priority during Oregon's legislative session

Oregon has long struggled with it's homeless population rate. Based on data by the Urban Institute report, in 2019 Oregon's rate of unsheltered homelessness was more than 3.5 times the national average.

Another group that has struggled during the pandemic is renters. In December, about one-third of U.S. households reported being behind on rent or mortgage payments and were likely to face eviction or foreclosure within two months, according to data collected by the U.S. Census Bureau at the time.

During a third special session in December, Oregon lawmakers voted to extend the eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021. Under the current moratorium language, on July 1 tenants would be required to pay all their back rent.

“We have seen that the readvised moratorium has been in place now for a couple of months, and I think that it is working to keep people housed in what is the biggest public health crisis of our lifetimes,” Fahey said.

During the current session, lawmakers are discussing a bill that could extend the grace period, by which tenants must pay back their rent, from July 2021 until Feb. 2022. Lawmakers are also discussing extending a moratorium on foreclosures until Sept. 1. The bill would be retroactive back to Dec. 31.