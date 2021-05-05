Houston area officials at odds with chamber on voting bills

The Greater Houston Partnership said it was disappointed.

“We trust that Mayor Turner and Judge Hidalgo respect that the partnership has its own process by which our 140 member board takes policy positions on behalf of our 1,000 member companies, a process that requires a clear board consensus which does not exist on the legislation. As in this case, this process does not always lead to alignment with our elected officials,” it said in a statement.

However, Carrin Patman, a member of the partnership’s board of directors, said the chamber prevented efforts to hold an internal vote on the legislation.

“I’d like to think if a vote had been taken, the board would have opposed the bills. What we were asking for was a vote,” said Patman, who is also the chair of the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, the area’s public transportation agency.

Patman was part of a group of 175 local business leaders who sent a letter this week to Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan saying the proposed legislation could cost the Houston area millions of dollars in lost business and events.

