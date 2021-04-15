Houston's expanded voting becomes target of GOP restrictions

The problem, according to Patrick and other Republicans, is that Harris County never had the authority to expand its voting options, despite the pandemic. “I have news for Harris County: You’re not the capital of Texas,” Patrick said.

A record 1.7 million voters cast ballots in Harris County last year. Hollins said between 10,000 and 15,000 votes were cast at 24-hour locations during the hours when polls are typically closed. Roughly 127,000 people cast ballots from their cars at drive-thru centers, more than half of whom were Black, Latino or Asian, according to state Sen. Carol Alvarado, a Democrat from Houston.

Jared Woodfill, a former Harris County GOP chairman, filed multiple lawsuits against local elections officials last year over the expanded options and said he has been talking with the Republicans behind the two Texas voting bills.

Texas already has some of the tightest voting restrictions in the country and Republicans say rising voter turnout is evidence that votes are not being suppressed — a claim that ignores that the state's population is booming. Woodfill said the county stepped over the line. He also acknowledges the clout of the Houston area in elections.

“Texas and Harris County are really ground zero for Republicans,” he said.