How Biden's budget battle begins, and more you want to know about the week in politics

--The U.S. government blocked imports of seafood from the fleet of a Chinese company that authorities say forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions that led to the deaths of at least three Indonesian fishermen last year.

--Lawyers say lawsuits filed by protesters who were forcefully removed from a park near the White House before a photo op by Trump should be dismissed because the new administration is not likely to repeat the events of last June.

The discovery of a fresh cyberespionage campaign targeting U.S. and foreign government agencies and linked to the same Russian hackers blamed for the SolarWinds intrusion adds a new point of tension to the upcoming summit between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

--Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is talking with the head of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia and taking questions from students. His public comments are being parsed as some liberals encourage the 82-year-old justice to retire while Democrats retain narrow control of the Senate.

--Republicans across the country are passing legislation to limit how issues of race are taught in public schools, prompting concerns from teachers and racial justice advocates that the government will try to censor critical lessons about slavery and race relations.