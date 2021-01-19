How education funding could change in New Mexico

With the vast majority of students learning remotely since March, the pandemic has laid bare longstanding inequalities in education funding that could lead to long-term changes that start with this legislative session.

Recent polling by education advocates has bolstered confidence by Democratic lawmakers that the public is more supportive of major funding overhauls, like increasing withdrawals from the state’s $20 billion endowment.

A proposed resolution that calls for amending the state constitution to allow for a 1% increase in distributions from the fund could mean millions more in education funding every year. The measure has been introduced regularly over the past decade but has repeatedly failed to gain enough support.

If passed this time, it would be placed on the ballot for voters to decide.

Legislators are also expected to rework education funding to address state and federal lawsuits.

For decades the state has taken up to 75% of the federal “Impact Aid” sent to school districts with large tracts of federal land like Native American lands and military bases.