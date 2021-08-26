How New Mexico schools are spending $1B in pandemic funding

In Wagon Mound, the school district got over $1 million in additional funding for fewer than 100 students. The district went from having few or no computers for students to having a tablet or laptop for children of all ages and funding to cover replacement devices. Other rural districts did the same.

“We’re able to get things for our students and the school at large that we were never able to get before because we didn’t have the funding for it,” said Monica Montoya, principal of Wagon Mound Elementary school and a Title I coordinator.

Statewide, computers, internet hot spots, COVID-19 cleaning supplies and air purification upgrades were the most frequently budgeted items by New Mexico schools during the first waves of pandemic funding released last year.

They quickly purchased the goods — with officials sometimes unsure about how they would pay for them — as schools struggled to reopen, connect students to remote learning and protect school workers from being infected.

The first two rounds of pandemic relief funding were meant to help districts in the emergency, with flexible spending rules and minimal oversight. About 20% had to be used to help children catch up on lost or incomplete learning, while another 80% was mostly at the district’s discretion.