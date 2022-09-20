Stacker compiled information from government agencies and voting rights organizations on how you can become a poll worker, and various other resources to encourage and empower voting
How to become a poll worker—and other ways to encourage voting
Ways to encourage voting in the US
1. Know what's expected of poll workers
2. Register with Power the Polls
3. Check your registered voter status
4. Check the age requirements in your state
5. Check party residency requirements in your state
6. Check party affiliation requirements in your state
7. Sign up to be a poll worker
8. Mark all important dates on your calendar
9. Review the training materials
10. Know what to bring on election day
11. Make sure your friends and family are registered to vote
12. Help loved ones establish a voting plan
13. Review the facts about mail-in voting
14. Get ready for the upcoming midterm elections
15. Don't forget about state and local elections
16. Check to see what will be on your ballot
17. Volunteer to work the phones
18. Volunteer to text bank
19. Write letters encouraging people to vote
20. Offer to drive folks to the polls
21. Provide election day child care for loved ones
22. Offer your skills to a local campaign office
23. Make a donation to a voting organization
24. Volunteer with Rock the Vote
25. Pledge to register to vote
26. Sign up to monitor the polls with Election Protection
27. Write letters on behalf of Fair Vote
28. Share a first-time voter checklist on social media
29. Join your local branch of League of Women Voters
30. Give your employees paid time off to vote
31. Support Ballotpedia and Vote Smart
32. Volunteer with HeadCount
33. Download the Greenhouse browser extension
34. Offer discounts to voters on election day
35. Plan a virtual town hall
36. Continue to have open conversations
37. Get the word out on social media
The Ethical Life: How important is a candidate's health when deciding how to vote?