HUD nominee pledges action to prevent home loss in pandemic

Fudge's hearing was conducted jointly along with that of Cecilia Rouse, Biden's choice to head the Council of Economic Advisers. Committee members will submit follow-up questions to both nominees by the weekend and receive answers by Monday.

Fudge also endorsed direct federal financial assistance to help prospective minority homeowners with the down payment on a mortgage. She said that simply ending racially biased lending or housing practices wasn’t enough. There needs to be direct assistance to make up the wealth gap created by generations of redlining and other systemic racial inequities, she said.

“It’s like being in a race with someone who had a head start,” she said. “The biggest impediment to homeownership for communities of color is the down payment.”

The hearing progressed in a largely collegial tone, with some of the most pointed criticism from Republicans focusing not on Fudge's policies but on the harsh things she has said about Republicans.

Sen. Patrick Toomey, R-Pa., said several of Fudge's public statements “raise questions about your willingness and ability to work with Republicans.”