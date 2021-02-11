HUD reverses Trump policy, bans gender identity housing bias

All state and local jurisdictions funded by HUD’s Fair Housing Assistance Program will be required to review their own programs with an eye on identifying discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. Organizations and agencies that receive grants from the program must do the same.

The department will also review all complaints of such housing discrimination dating to Jan. 20, 2020, one year before Biden's executive order.

The statement says the agency “has been constrained in its efforts to address housing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity by legal uncertainty about whether most such discrimination was within HUD’s reach.”

The new policy would also kill a Carson-era proposal that would have allowed homeless shelters to deny entry to transgender people. That policy was proposed and promoted, but never finalized.

